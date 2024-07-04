DC, DIG pay visit to Muharram processions routes; inspect security situation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon accompanied by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) have visited the Muharram ul Haram processions routes and inspected the security measures in place.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, along with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), visited various procession routes to ensure everything was in order, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

All the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Assistant Commissioner of the city were also present on the occasion.

After inspecting the routes, the DC expressed satisfaction in the security arrangements.

He stated that tight security would be in place throughout the mourning processions in the Federal Capital.

Special security forces would be deployed to maintain order and safety, DC added.

On the occasion, DC said that security on Muharram was the topmost priority of the district government and no one would be allowed to create law and order situation in the city.