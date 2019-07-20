DC, DIG visits polling station in PK 115

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu, Atta-ur-Rehman Saturday visited polling station in PK 155 and reviewed security arrangements

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and District Police Officer Bannu.

He also praised district administration for providing clean drinking water and sitting space to voters.

He also expressed satisfaction on the overall security arrangements being made by law enforcers for peaceful holding of elections.