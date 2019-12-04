UrduPoint.com
DC Dir Lower For Promotion Of Book Reading Culture Among Students

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan on Wednesday underlined the need for making concrete measures to inculcate book reading habit among students

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan on Wednesday underlined the need for making concrete measures to inculcate book reading habit among students.

He was speaking as chief guest at progrmme titled "Personality Nourishment of the Youth" which was held GHS Sangolai Payeen Tehsil Balambat.

He said holding such events in the government schools would boost the potential skill of students and help them prepare for their career in practical life.

The students and teachers demanded that such events should be conducted in future to polish the talent of the students.

Deputy Commissioner directed the Youth Officer to arrange such like events in other government schools of the district also.

The Youth Officer Izhar ud Din stated that the initiative had been launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner. He also briefed the forum about the responsibilities and function of the Youth Department.

The program featured several sessions including Books display, awareness about Book Reading Culture, career Counseling, Awareness Session on Physical Fitness, Balance Diet, Session on Psychological Counseling, Sessions on Political Awareness, Active Citizenship and leadership Skill and Promotion of Sportsmanship.

