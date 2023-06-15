UrduPoint.com

DC Dir Lower Hold Dengue Virus Awareness Campaign

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower the District Administration along with Rescue 1122 Dir Lower held an awareness campaign regarding dengue virus and heat stroke in the district on Thursday

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department Abdul Basit, Director General Dr. Khateer Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed graced the occasion as guest. District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali was also present in Jamia Darul Uloom education Al-Qur'an Khal and Smart school System in Timargarh regarding the prevention of dengue virus and heat strokes. A campaign was conducted to create awareness among students. The participants also distributed pamphlets and brochures in this regard.

On this occasion, Abrar Ali, Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Dir Lower, said that door-to-door campaigns, community base campaigns and social media campaigns are going on throughout the district in order to ensure the safety to the general public.

He also thanked district administration, specially Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department Abdul Basir, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed and Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed for extended all out support in educating the general public regarding taking precautionary measures about dengue virus and heat stroke. He also thanked the elders of the area who participated in large numbers.

