DC Dir Lower imposes ban on Eid Millan parties

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Friday imposed ban on the holding of Eid Millan Party, Eid Festival, Eid Malas (festivity), and crowd on shrines etc. following activities in the jurisdiction of Dir Lower with intimidate effect.

The decision in this connection was taken in the larger interest of the people to ensure safety to them from coronavirus infection.

The violators would be dealt with accordingly under the law.