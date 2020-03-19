UrduPoint.com
DC Dir Lower Visit Various Bazaar To Check Stocks Of Edibles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) ::As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Director Food visited various bazaars and checked the stocks and other items besides meeting with whole sales dealers to stop hoardings.

Director Food Abu Bakar also visited the main Timergara Bazaar and checked the record of the whole sale dealers in the light of the instruction given by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to ensure availability of food items to the people at govt rates.

At the same time dealers were also directed to ensure availability of stock particularly atta, sugar and pulses from down districts and Punjab.

A slight surge in prices of Punjab atta during last week rainy spell due to loading issues is now observing downward trend.

