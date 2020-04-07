DC Dir Lower visits Chakhdara entry points, monitored record

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan along with Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tariq Hussain paid a surprise visit to Chakhdara, an entry point to the district and monitored the entry and exit of masses during the lock-down put in place against Coronavirus.

During the inspection, the deputy commissioner reviewed the enforcement of the lock-down ordered by the provincial government and instructed the staff performing duties to act efficiently while imposing section 144.

He also directed the deployed staff that each of the passenger should be checked well before entry to the district. They were directed not to allow any passengers vehicle in the premises of Dir Lower, rather send them to Quarantine Centers established at Chakdara.

The deputy commissioner further directed Assistant Commissioner Adenzai that keep focus on infrequent routes and depute police and levies personnel there.

It was instructed to allow the entry of vehicles transporting food items, medicines, medical equipment and oil after proper inspections.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the Quarantine Centers established at University Public school Chakhdara and Aghoosh, where the health staff gave a detailed briefing to him on overall facilities and steps taken for preventive measures.

The deputy commissioner assured them of all the possible cooperation on the part of the district administration.

Meanwhile, DDHO Dr. Irshad Ali and Area Coordinator, WHO Shahid Ahmad visited the affected area of Koto and gave relevant information about the screening and sampling. Dr. Irshad Ali and Shahid Ahmad also met with the elders of the areas and answered their questions regarding preventive measures.

As per directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, AC Samarbagh Tariq Hussain monitored the entry point at Mian Kalay and checked the record of the travelers. The deployed personnel were directed not to allow any person out of district and send them to quarantine center for 14 days.