DC Dir Lower visits Sasta Bazaar

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Captain (retd) Aun Haider Gondal and the official of the district administration Wednesday visited the Sasta bazaars of Dir Lower and directed the vendors to display the official price list at a prominent place.

The officials warned that legal action would be taken otherwise. On this occasion, the official appealed to the public to contact the telephone numbers listed on the price list in case of any complaint or to download the DC app and report any hoarding, adulteration and price hike.