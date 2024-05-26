DC Dir Lower visits to Al-Khidmat Aghosh Centre

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Wasil Khan visited to Al-Khidmat Aghosh Centre Chakdara here on Sunday.

During his visit, DC inspected the various units of Al-Khidmat Aghosh Center. Al-Khidmat Pakistan Assistant General Secretary Fazl Mahmood and Director Agosh Centre Saeedullah gave a detailed briefing about education, training, character building, curricular and extra-curricular activities of orphan and destitute children in Agosh Centre to the DC.

The DC gave prizes to the orphans who stood prominently in annual examinations, recitation of Naat, cleanliness and extra-curricular activities.

On this occasion, the DC said that islam teaches to support orphans.

He said that Al-Khidmat Aghosh Center is playing a key role in the education and training of orphans and destitute children.

He said that the entire team of Al-Khidmat Aghosh Centres deserves a tribute. The DC assured the full cooperation of the district administration.

The management of Al Khidmat Aghosh Centre thanked the Deputy Commissioner for coming to Agosh Center and presented him with an honorary shield.

