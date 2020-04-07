UrduPoint.com
DC, Dir Qaumi Pasoon Discuss Anti- Coronavirus Measures

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

DC, Dir Qaumi Pasoon discuss anti- coronavirus measures

A delegation of Dir Qami Pasoon met with DC Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan here on Tuesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Dir Qami Pasoon met with DC Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan here on Tuesday.

Prominent participants were Jehan Alam, Alisha Mishwani, Akbar Khan Lala and Ibrash Pasha social activist and youth officer Izharuddin.

The delegation discussed various issues regarding situation created after coronavirus threats and decided to hold all parties conference on Wednesday by inviting two representatives of each political party. It was also decided that Dir Qami Pasoon will conduct short session with Ulama and Khateebs.

Deputy Commissioner lauded the role of Dir Qami Pasoon during the current emergency and assured them all possible cooperation on the part of district administration.

The forum was briefed on the over all situation, steps taken by the district administration and health department.

The delegation also visited coronavirus crises management cell established at deputy commissioner office where the representative of health briefed them on overall function of Crisis Management Cell and other coordinated efforts.

