DC Dir Upper Inaugurates Spring Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 04:28 PM

DC Dir Upper inaugurates spring plantation campaign

Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Akram Khan has inaugurated spring plantation campaign by planting a sapling of Deodar in premises of his office

Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Akram Khan has inaugurated spring plantation campaign by planting a sapling of Deodar in premises of his office.

The deputy commissioner also distributed free saplings among farmers and general public under 10 billion trees afforestration project.

He said the tree plantation was an easiest way to counterbalance the effects of climate change and global warming.

He urged upon the masses and farmers to plant maximum saplings in their farms, fields, houses lawns and others open areas to make the district lush green.

Divisional Forest Officer, Dir Upper and senior officials of district administration and Forest department were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

