DC directed health authorities to ensure availability of medicines

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi Monday asked the District Health Officer (DHO) to visit government owned healthcare facilities and ensure availability of medicines.

The DC took notice of news reports about problems faced by patients visiting the hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHU) and other facilities due to shortage of needed medicines.

In his another directive, the DC ordered to provide a detailed report about preventive and curative measures adopted by the health department.