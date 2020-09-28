UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directed Health Authorities To Ensure Availability Of Medicines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:12 PM

DC directed health authorities to ensure availability of medicines

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi Monday asked the District Health Officer (DHO) to visit government owned healthcare facilities and ensure availability of medicines

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi Monday asked the District Health Officer (DHO) to visit government owned healthcare facilities and ensure availability of medicines.

The DC took notice of news reports about problems faced by patients visiting the hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHU) and other facilities due to shortage of needed medicines.

In his another directive, the DC ordered to provide a detailed report about preventive and curative measures adopted by the health department.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Khairpur Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

44 minutes ago

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

59 minutes ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

1 hour ago

Gilgit-Baltistan to emerge as Pakistan's economic ..

1 minute ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.