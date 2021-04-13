UrduPoint.com
DC Directed To Regularly Visit Ramazan Bazaars

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:59 PM

DC directed to regularly visit Ramazan bazaars

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Tuesday has directed the assistant commissioners and other relevant officials of the district administration to regularly visit Ramazan bazaars and check arrangements.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that all relevant departments should keep strict vigilance on quality, quantity and prices of essential items so that nobody could deprive the poor of this facility. All the line departments had also been assigned duties and directed by the authorities concerned to perform in an efficient manner, while the Utility Stores Corporation would cooperate with the district administration for the provision of essential items to the masses during the holy month.

