DC, Director GDA visit Nathiagali, review measures

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat and Director Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Ishtiaq Ahmed along with officers concerned Friday visited the Nathiagali and reviewed the measures taken for snowfall.

To provide facilities to the tourists and locals during the snowfall, he inspected the control room, condition of snow clearing machinery and rescue points established under the Winter Contingency Plan.

Tariq Salam Marwat was briefed on the measures taken by the GDA and other allied departments and the contingency plan on behalf of the Director of Admin GDA.

DC directed to ensure the provision of facilities to the people of Galyat and the tourists coming to the scenic area during snowfall.

He ordered to ensure keeping streets open, sprinkling salt, fixing the price of chains, supplying petrol and fuel, and providing food items. He also emphasized immediate measures to deal with any kind of emergency situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zarik Yar Khan, Director Technical GDA Azaz Kazmi and District Emergency Officer Rescue Imran Khan were also present on this occasion.