UrduPoint.com

DC, Director GDA Visit Nathiagali, Review Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 06:40 PM

DC, Director GDA visit Nathiagali, review measures

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat and Director Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Ishtiaq Ahmed along with officers concerned Friday visited the Nathiagali and reviewed the measures taken for snowfall.

To provide facilities to the tourists and locals during the snowfall, he inspected the control room, condition of snow clearing machinery and rescue points established under the Winter Contingency Plan.

Tariq Salam Marwat was briefed on the measures taken by the GDA and other allied departments and the contingency plan on behalf of the Director of Admin GDA.

DC directed to ensure the provision of facilities to the people of Galyat and the tourists coming to the scenic area during snowfall.

He ordered to ensure keeping streets open, sprinkling salt, fixing the price of chains, supplying petrol and fuel, and providing food items. He also emphasized immediate measures to deal with any kind of emergency situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zarik Yar Khan, Director Technical GDA Azaz Kazmi and District Emergency Officer Rescue Imran Khan were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Snow Abbottabad Price Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with w ..

'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with world to safeguard its national ..

12 minutes ago
 NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in T ..

NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in Thoshakhana case

17 minutes ago
 Suniel Shetty regrets over frequent celebrity deat ..

Suniel Shetty regrets over frequent celebrity deaths in gym

29 minutes ago
 Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoa ..

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar in "Rawalpindi Expre ..

41 minutes ago
 Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

1 hour ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.