DC Directs 35 Departments To Send Their Officials For Open Kutcheri In Sair Gharbi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:29 PM

Captain (R) Nadeem Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Saturday through a notification directed the officers of 35 departments to attend the Open Kutchery at Lora Sair Gharbi which would be held on 31st August

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Captain (R) Nadeem Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Saturday through a notification directed the officers of 35 departments to attend the Open Kutchery at Lora Sair Gharbi which would be held on 31st August.

People of the Lora Sir Gharbi area were also directed to identify their problems and participate in open Kutcheri for the resolve.

According to the details, following the provincial government directives to resolve the issues of masses on their doorstep DC Abbottabad ordered to conduct an Open Kutchery at Lora Sair Gharbi on 31st August.

The DC Abbottabad directed District Health Officer, Secretary RTA Hazara, XEN Pesco rural, XEN PESCO Construction, XEN C&W, Deputy Director Agriculture, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), District education Officer (DEO), Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas and others to attend the kutcheri.

