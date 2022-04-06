DC directs AACs to inspect vegetables, fruits on daily basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Anwar Akbar Khan on Wednesday inspected vegetable and fruits markets to check the quality.

He also supervised the bidding process and asked to ensure implementation of official price list.

The purpose of monitoring the bidding process is to control artificial selling and price hike of the vegetables and fruits during the Holy month of Ramadan, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan told media men. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar also directed the administrative officers to strictly implement the official tariff.

He said during the Holy month of Ramadan and to ensure food items on the rates issued by the district administration, Sasta Bazaars have been set up.

The Sasta Bazaar has been established on the directives of the provincial government to provide people with fruit and vegetables at lower prices compared to other markets.

He said no taxes or additional fees would be charged in the newly formed markets, which would result in relief to people in prices of items of daily use. The official said that farmers would also be paid suitable prices for their items. The Agriculture Department would manage and look after the affairs of these markets, he added.