DC directs acceleration of land record computerization

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) D.I. Khan, Arifullah has directed acceleration of land record computerization and speedy completion of the process in remaining Muzas to redress public complaints' regarding land record.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the performance of district administration on Thursday. All Assistant Commissioners and Tehsidars attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, he directed the utilization of all available resources for provision of relief to people, timely redressal of revenue department related complaints, ensuring of Coronavirus SOPs and prevention of profiteering.

He further directed operation against encroachments.