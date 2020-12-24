UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs Acceleration Of Land Record Computerization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

DC directs acceleration of land record computerization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) D.I. Khan, Arifullah has directed acceleration of land record computerization and speedy completion of the process in remaining Muzas to redress public complaints' regarding land record.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the performance of district administration on Thursday. All Assistant Commissioners and Tehsidars attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, he directed the utilization of all available resources for provision of relief to people, timely redressal of revenue department related complaints, ensuring of Coronavirus SOPs and prevention of profiteering.

He further directed operation against encroachments.

Related Topics

All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

1 minute ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

1 minute ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

28 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

49 minutes ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.