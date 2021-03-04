UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Acceleration Of Road's Rehabilitation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC directs acceleration of road's rehabilitation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Mohammad Mughees Sanaullah has directed acceleration of rehabilitation work on Mansehra Road and its speedy and quality completion.

He issued these directives during inspection of the rehabilitation work on Mansehra Road on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also pinpointed points for construction of u-turns, construction of drains and parking spaces on both sides of the road. Chairman, Local Re conciliatory Committee, Ayaz Saleem Rana also accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.

The officers of National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed the DC regarding completion of rehabilitation work on the raod.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner visited Social Welfare Complex, Abbottabad wherein he inspected the Government Institute for Blind and Deaf and met both the students and teachers.

