DC directs ACs, magistrates for complete supervision of polio teams

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and magistrates to actively supervise the polio teams across various subdivisions of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, the spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said that like other parts of the country, an anti-polio drive is being continued in Islamabad vaccinating children under the age of five years which commenced on February 26 and will continue till March 3.

In the inaugural phase of the campaign, the Assistant Commissioner City conducted on-site visits in the subdivision to evaluate progress and implementation strategies. This included assessments of micro-plans and target coverage, ensuring that every aspect of the vaccination effort was meticulously executed.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner issued directives to the campaign teams and emphasized the importance

of comprehensive coverage, particularly in areas with high rates of resistance and denial cases.

AC was briefed on the meticulous arrangements put in place for the polio vaccination campaign to eradicate the crippling disease. He emphasized the need for robust community engagement and parental support to safeguard the health and well-being of children.

Encouraging parental participation, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad appealed to the masses to ensure their children receive both doses of the polio vaccine, emphasizing the collective responsibility in achieving a polio-free Pakistan.

