UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs ACs, Magistrates To Conduct Raids Against Profiteers, Hoarders Regularly

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

DC directs ACs, Magistrates to conduct raids against profiteers, hoarders regularly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration conducted raids last week in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantt areas and imposed fines on profiteers while seven FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

The authorities concerned had also been instructed to hold price Control Committee meeting twice a month.

The ACs and Price Magistrates of the district on the directive of DC Rawalpindi conducted 135 raids in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The raids were conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding, fines were imposed on profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

AC Rawalpindi City, Naeem Afzal conducted raids at seven points and imposed fines against the violators.

AC Cantt, Rimsha Javed also raided at six points in Cantt Sub-Division and Airport areas and imposed fines on the violators. Sub-Registrar, Urban-I, Muhammad Iqbal conducted 25 raids in different markets of New Town and Gungmandi areas and penalized the profiteers.

He said that the administration was taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public.

The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.

The reports would also be sent to the provincial headquarters on daily basis, he added.

Related Topics

Music Rawalpindi Price Muhammad Ali Market Airport

Recent Stories

These Pakistani celebs took the Bottle cap challen ..

7 minutes ago

Tabdeeli in Saudi Arabia as women can now travel w ..

21 minutes ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minis ..

36 minutes ago

Suleman Shehbaz refutes Daily Mail’s report, ter ..

43 minutes ago

Rain at Lord’s to delay World Cup final

58 minutes ago

Pakistan stops issuing visas to North Korean natio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.