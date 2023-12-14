Open Menu

DC Directs ACs To Implement Sale Of Sugar At Fixed Price

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 07:23 PM

DC directs ACs to implement sale of sugar at fixed price

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, taking notice of the increase in sugar prices, has written a letter to all assistant commissioners and directed them to warn all traders to ensure the implementation of fixed sugar prices in their respective areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, taking notice of the increase in sugar prices, has written a letter to all assistant commissioners and directed them to warn all traders to ensure the implementation of fixed sugar prices in their respective areas.

He gave a clear instructions that the business community should sell sugar to the citizens according to the fixed prices, otherwise, action will be taken against them as per the law.

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

Two security guards suffocated to death in Nathiag ..

Two security guards suffocated to death in Nathiagali hotel

4 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem visits King Hamad University of Nursing

Dr Nadeem visits King Hamad University of Nursing

4 minutes ago
 5 drug dealers arrested, over 4.5 kg hashish seize ..

5 drug dealers arrested, over 4.5 kg hashish seized

4 minutes ago
 Two persons die after truck overturned

Two persons die after truck overturned

4 minutes ago
 SIFC reviews progress of policy initiatives, key s ..

SIFC reviews progress of policy initiatives, key sector projects

14 minutes ago
 BoE pauses, ECB tipped to follow as rate cut press ..

BoE pauses, ECB tipped to follow as rate cut pressure mounts

14 minutes ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan's support to Kashmiris; reje ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's support to Kashmiris; rejects Indian SC verdict as polit ..

12 minutes ago
 Sindh govt focuses on eradication of GBV, welfare ..

Sindh govt focuses on eradication of GBV, welfare of women: Sindh Caretaker Mini ..

12 minutes ago
 Khuli Kuthchery held in Union Council Boi

Khuli Kuthchery held in Union Council Boi

12 minutes ago
 Robust national maritime sector provides foundatio ..

Robust national maritime sector provides foundation for sustainable economic fut ..

12 minutes ago
 Sale of mobile SIMs banned in streets, residential ..

Sale of mobile SIMs banned in streets, residential areas

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.2 billion

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan