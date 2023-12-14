DC directs ACs to implement sale of sugar at fixed price

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, taking notice of the increase in sugar prices, has written a letter to all assistant commissioners and directed them to warn all traders to ensure the implementation of fixed sugar prices in their respective areas

He gave a clear instructions that the business community should sell sugar to the citizens according to the fixed prices, otherwise, action will be taken against them as per the law.