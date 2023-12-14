DC Directs ACs To Implement Sale Of Sugar At Fixed Price
Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 07:23 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, taking notice of the increase in sugar prices, has written a letter to all assistant commissioners and directed them to warn all traders to ensure the implementation of fixed sugar prices in their respective areas.
He gave a clear instructions that the business community should sell sugar to the citizens according to the fixed prices, otherwise, action will be taken against them as per the law.