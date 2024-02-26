DC directs ACs to intensify action against kite-flying

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad on Monday directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to intensify actions against kite-flying in their jurisdictions for the safety of the public.

In a proactive move to safeguard citizens, the Deputy Commissioner called to initiate a robust campaign against kite-flying.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner City, accompanied by Abpara police, executed a targeted operation

against kite-flying enthusiasts. Ten individuals involved in the illicit trade of kites were apprehended, with a cache

of dangerous materials, including metal ropes, seized.

Similarly, in the Industrial Area, four offenders were promptly detained and handed over to law enforcement authorities.

The crackdown comes in response to the imposition of Section 144, a measure aimed at curbing the alarming trend of

kite-related incidents. Under this directive, strict measures have been mandated, empowering authorities to swiftly

detain and prosecute both participants and vendors involved in the dangerous activity.

Expressing grave concern, the Deputy Commissioner sought public support, emphasizing the inherent risks posed by kite-flying, including the potential loss of life and damage to the infrastructure.