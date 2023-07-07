Open Menu

DC Directs ACs To Review Post-rain Situation In Their Related Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 11:12 PM

DC directs ACs to review post-rain situation in their related areas

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and Director General HAD have directed all Assistant Commissioners to review the post rain situation in their related areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and Director General HAD have directed all Assistant Commissioners to review the post rain situation in their related areas.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC also directed officers to ensure pumping stations are functional besides keeping generators on standby for dewatering in case of electricity supply failure.

DC directed HESCO authorities to ensure the restoration of electricity after the stoppage of Rain so that dewatering work could not be delayed.

He urged people to not go out of their homes unnecessarily and to stay away from electricity poles to avert any mishap.

