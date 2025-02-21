DC Directs Action Against Artificial Price Hike Ahead Of Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A meeting regarding the regulation of official prices for essential commodities was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.
Addressing the meeting, DC Memon emphasized that while the holy month of Ramadan approaching, officials must inspect shops and markets to take strict action against those involved in artificial price hikes.
He directed the Bureau of Supply to check the stock status of essential food items in stores to prevent hoarding and black marketing, ensuring that artificial inflation is curbed.
DC Memon also directed officials to conduct daily inspections of fruit and vegetable markets and take action against profiteers.
