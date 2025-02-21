Open Menu

DC Directs Action Against Artificial Price Hike Ahead Of Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM

DC directs action against artificial price hike ahead of Ramadan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A meeting regarding the regulation of official prices for essential commodities was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.

Addressing the meeting, DC Memon emphasized that while the holy month of Ramadan approaching, officials must inspect shops and markets to take strict action against those involved in artificial price hikes.

He directed the Bureau of Supply to check the stock status of essential food items in stores to prevent hoarding and black marketing, ensuring that artificial inflation is curbed.

DC Memon also directed officials to conduct daily inspections of fruit and vegetable markets and take action against profiteers.

Recent Stories

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

35 seconds ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

54 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

31 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

46 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

46 minutes ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

46 minutes ago
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

46 minutes ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 hours ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

2 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan