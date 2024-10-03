DC Directs Action Against Increase Of Essential Commodities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has taken notice of the continuous increase in the prices of essential commodities by profiteers as reported in the media
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has taken notice of the continuous increase in the prices of essential commodities by profiteers as reported in the media.
In this regard, he has directed all Assistant Commissioners to take action.
Following these instructions, the Assistant Commissioner of Latifabad imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on two poultry shops and two grocery shops. Similarly the Assistant Commissioner of the City conducted raids on milk shops in Resham Gali and Police Line checking prices and imposing a fine of Rs. 20,000 on shopkeepers selling milk at higher than the fixed rates.
On the other hand, the Assistant Commissioner of Rural sealed two LPG shops in the Hatri area.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants
Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up to Dec 31
Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September
Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country
Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP
District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian
Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala
AC visits Loralai public library
Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah
IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case
Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns
Road safety workshop held for school students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September14 seconds ago
-
Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country55 seconds ago
-
Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP59 seconds ago
-
District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian16 minutes ago
-
Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala16 minutes ago
-
AC visits Loralai public library13 minutes ago
-
Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah13 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case13 minutes ago
-
Road safety workshop held for school students13 minutes ago
-
Maintaining law and order in capital utmost priority; DIG Islamabad5 seconds ago
-
22 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered6 seconds ago
-
GB CM announces relief package for Astore flood victims9 seconds ago