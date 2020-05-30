UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Action Against Stray Dogs In Bajaur District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:12 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao and Tehsil Municipal Officer Muhammad Fayyaz, the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration Khar launched an operation against stray dogs in Inayat Qila Tehsil Khar and Siddiqabad Phatak

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) : On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao and Tehsil Municipal Officer Muhammad Fayyaz, the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration Khar launched an operation against stray dogs in Inayat Qila Tehsil Khar and Siddiqabad Phatak.

In this regard, the people of the area had repeatedly complained to TMA Khar and District Administration Khar that the number of stray dogs in the area is increasing day by day which could lead to dangerous situation in the coming hot days.

It could be a headache for the residents who have also bitten many children in the last few days on which TMA Khar took action against them and killed and buried dozens of dogs with medicine.

