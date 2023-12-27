Open Menu

DC Directs Action Against Underage Drivers, Speeding, Overloading Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DC directs action against underage drivers, speeding, overloading vehicles

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has directed legal action against unlicensed underage drivers, speeding drivers, and over-loading vehicles.

In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority, Punjab Highways Police, Traffic Police, and other relevant departments have been directed to play their part.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner said that effective measures should be taken to control traffic accidents.

He said that the unnecessary U-turns on the highway and main roads should be removed immediately.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima said that legal action is being taken against workshops that illegally make tri-wheelers, motorcycle rickshaws, and other vehicles. She said that the registration process for three-wheeler vehicles is being started.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Traffic Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

2 hours ago
 Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

4 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

9 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

18 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

18 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

18 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

18 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan