DC directs action against underage drivers, speeding, overloading vehicles

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has directed legal action against unlicensed underage drivers, speeding drivers, and over-loading vehicles.

In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority, Punjab Highways Police, Traffic Police, and other relevant departments have been directed to play their part.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner said that effective measures should be taken to control traffic accidents.

He said that the unnecessary U-turns on the highway and main roads should be removed immediately.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima said that legal action is being taken against workshops that illegally make tri-wheelers, motorcycle rickshaws, and other vehicles. She said that the registration process for three-wheeler vehicles is being started.