DC Directs Action Against Vehicles Having Unregistered Gas Cylinders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:27 PM

DC directs action against vehicles having unregistered gas cylinders

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Sheikh Nayyer has set up raids conducting teams against the cylinder installed in public transport, under the direction of Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Maood

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Sheikh Nayyer has set up raids conducting teams against the cylinder installed in public transport, under the direction of Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Maood.

In teams AC of the Tehsil, Traffic Police, Secretary DRTA, staff and officers of civil defence has also included.

Teams will take action against owners and drivers who installed unregistered cylinders in their vehicles. He also directed Secretary DRTA to provide performance and activities reports of teams on daily basis.

DC has taken this step in view of incidents of explosive of gas cylinders in vehicles to prevent the loss of lives and accidents.

