UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Action Against Vehicles With Tinted Glasses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 06:50 PM

DC directs action against vehicles with tinted glasses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has directed action against vehicles with tinted glasses, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

It said that district administration has already banned the use of tinted glasses in vehicles under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CRPC) and has directed Traffic Police, Operational Police and other concerned departments for the implementation of the ban in letter and spirit.

Commenting on a news item published in a local newspaper, it said that DC Office has not allowed anyone to use to tinted glasses and directed traffic police to initiate legal proceeding against such vehicles and even those showing permits should also be not spared, as it has issued no such permissions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has clarified on the owners of all vehicles that DC Office has issued no permit allowing the use of tinted glasses. He has warned that in case of finding any such fake permit, then stern legal action would be taken against him.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicles Traffic Criminals Sunday All

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

10 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

18 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

18 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.