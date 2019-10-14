DC Directs Action Against Violation Of One Dish At Wedding Functions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya on Sunday directed all the assistant commissioners to take action against violation of timing and one dish at wedding functions.
According to details, the DC said assistant commissioners must visit their respective areas and ensure the implementation of one dish.