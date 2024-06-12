DC Directs Adequate Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has directed all the departments concerned to ensure adequate arrangements for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha and all resources must be utilized for the purpose.
He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at his office here Wednesday to review the arrangements regarding Eid-ul-Adha which was attended by assistant commissioners, officers and representatives of different departments concerned including health, police, Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), TMOs, Transport Authority, livestock, Rescue 1122, traffic police and others.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed by the officers of the relevant departments regarding the arrangements of Eid-ul-Adha.
The DC directed all the concerned departments to nominate their focal persons immediately.
The police department was directed to ensure implementation over the security plan. The WSSC and TMAs should designate collection points at street level so that waste of sacrificial animals could be collected and dumped in time.
He directed the hospital administration to immediately share the duties of doctors and other staff for uninterrupted provision of health facilities on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
He directed the TMOs to make all out efforts to provide facilities to the public in cattle markets, while directing the Livestock Department to spray all the animals brought to the market to prevent Congo virus.
He directed the Rescue 1122 to be ready all the time to provide services in case of any emergency.
Moreover, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was directed to ensure the implementation over official fares.
The deputy commissioner directed that cleanliness should be maintained at different picnic points and awareness should be created about importance of cleanliness among masses through sermons in Masajid, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
He urged upon the citizens to cooperate with the departments and throw the wastage at designated places in order to keep their streets clean.
