DC Directs Adequate Cleanliness Arrangements For Muharram
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The deputy commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Services DIKhan (WSSC) Mansoor Arshad, said a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been formed and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness during Muharram ul Haram.
The Deputy commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here at his office regarding the arrangements for Muharram.
The DC directed all the departments concerned to ensure adequate arrangements for upcoming Muharram and all resources must be utilized for the purpose.
The DC has issued special instructions to the cleaning staff of WSSC and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning of drainage anywhere.
Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan have started cleaning of drainage channels across the city ahead of Muharram ul Haram,the official of WSSC said while talking to APP.
He said that cleanliness campaign is in progress, adding that sanitary staff has been deployed to perform their duties.
The construction material and debris would be removed before the Muharram processions start.
He informed that the staff will be seen day and night in cleaning during Muharram and there will be no negligence regarding cleaning, he stated that the company is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens during these days.
