DC directs all ACs to monitor utility stores in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan took immediate action on a public complaint that the staff of a utility store in Talash area are being involved in black marketing.

Taking action, DC Dir Lower directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Younis Khan to inspect the relevant utility store and conduct a thorough investigation. As per the order, Additional Assistant Commissioner Younis Khan inspected the Talash utility store and checked complete stocks and records on the spot along with the presence of the local elders.

In light of all the investigations, the utility store staff was not found to be involved in any kind of black marketing, AAC Younis Khan told media men on this occasion. When submitted the complete report to DC Dir Lower, he, however, directed all Assistant Commissioners to monitor and inspect the utility stores including the utility store of the Talash areas. The public is requested to immediately contact the concerned Assistant Commissioner on 09459250003 in case of any grievance so that timely action can be taken.