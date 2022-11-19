DC directs all depts to focus on resolving public grievances

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan has instructed officers of all departments to be focused on resolving public grievances and ensuring the provision of the best facilities to the citizens.

He stated this while presiding over a performance review meeting of the district administration which was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Tariq Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Muhammad Arshad and all assistant commissioners.

The deputy commissioner expressed annoyance over the unsatisfactory performances of some departments and instructed them to improve their performance.

All price control magistrates should continuously inspect the markets to check the prices and quality of food items, he said.

He issued instructions to all officers of the district administration to ensure continuous inspection of schools, health facilities, development schemes, and Patwar-khanas.

Moreover, he directed for immediate removal of illegal billboards and speed breakers. The legal action would be taken against violators, he warned.

Similarly, he directed that the actions against illegal encroachment should be accelerated.

The deputy commissioner asked all the assistant commissioners to make an encroachment plan for their areas.

He also directed to speed up actions against the use of plastic bags, while the Mines and Minerals Department was directed to take action against crushing plants near the populated areas.

The Food department and Halal Food Authority were directed to take action against adulterated milk and fake beverages.

The deputy commissioner assured all the departments of all possible cooperation from the district administration in line with the provision of facilities to the citizens.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner issued instructions to all assistant commissioners to hold open courts in their respective Tehsils and leave no stone unturned to ensure the delivery of people's rights at their doorsteps.

At the end of the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that the provision of relief to the people was the top priority of the administration which should be ensured at any cost.