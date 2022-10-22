UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Anti-dengue Teams To Carry Out Surveillance

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Saturday directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to eliminate dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue cases were reported.

The meeting was informed in detail the preventive measures taken by the health department against the dengue.

The DC said that all out efforts would be made to protect and made people aware of dengue.

The meeting directed the concerned officials to ensure fumigation at all sensitive places besides keeping the water tank and other containers covered.

CEO Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana, DHO Dr Asad Aslam besides officersof departments concerned were also present in the meeting.

