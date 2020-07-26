DC directs anti dengue teams to eradicate larvae in time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said the next two months were conducive for the growth of dengue, therefore, anti-dengue teams should work effectively to end larvae in time.

He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee which reviewed progress of surveillance activities in the district.

The deputy commissioner stressed that dengue squad should be seen working in the field. If any incompetence was seen in any place, action would be taken without any discrimination.

During the meeting, District Coordinator for Dengue Dr Aurangzeb and PITB representative Dr.Adnanpresented reports on surveillance activities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassir Nazir, Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and other officers were also present.