DC Directs Anti Polio Teams To Achieve Target

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

DC directs anti polio teams to achieve target

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the teams of health department to go door to door during catch-up days of anti-polio campaign and accomplish 100 percent target of the drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the teams of health department to go door to door during catch-up days of anti-polio campaign and accomplish 100 percent target of the drive.

He was reviewing implementation on anti polio campaign during a meeting here on Wednesday while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Maqbool, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that teams of health department should perform their duties diligently during last two days of the campaign and no child should remain without vaccine drops.

He said that guest children should also have 100 percent coverage even if they belong to any area. He urged the Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) and Secretary RTA to visit general bus stand regularly and closely monitor the campaign.

Challans should be conducted if driver of any vehicle was found notcooperating in this regard.

