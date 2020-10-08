DC directs anti-polio teams to ensure vaccination of children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that on the last day of special anti-polio campaign, monitoring teams should go door to door to ensure that all children are vaccinated against polio.

Reviewing the targets of the ongoing anti-polio drive here Thursday, he directed the teams to check door marking so that no child left behind from administering polio drops due to any reason.

The DC directed the assistant commissioner concerned for redressing the issues pointed out by the World Health Organisation (WHO). He urged the Health Department officials that there should be no negligence in vaccinating the children.