DC directs Assistant Commissioners to stay in field, monitor rainfall situation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Acting on the special directives of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of Sindh, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has instructed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of the district to remain in the field with their staff.

They have been directed to monitor the rainfall situation in their respective areas continuously and regularly visit pumping stations to minimise the difficulties faced by the public during the ongoing rains. He also urged the relevant officers to work closely with the local municipal bodies in their respective talukas.

Following his instructions, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto, Mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli, Assistant Commissioner Rural Shaista Munawar, Mukhtiarkar Imran Shabbir Khokhar, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Hatif Siyal, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch and Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani were actively monitoring the post-rainfall situation in the field and ensuring necessary arrangements.

Meanwhile, DC Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary outings during the rainy season and to stay away from electricity poles and other electronic installations to prevent any potential accidents.