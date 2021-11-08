UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Authorities To Accelerate Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:53 PM

DC directs authorities to accelerate action against hoarders, profiteers

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the crackdown against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the crackdown against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had instructed all the price magistrates to ensure supply of sugar at official rates and take strict action in accordance with the law against those found involved in the hoarding of sugar and other food commodities.

He informed that the district administration had initiated stern action against those who sell sugar at more than the fixed price.

On the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, the district administration conducted 805 raids in different markets of the district to check hoarding and profiteering during current month while 19 shopkeepers were arrested, 24 FIRs were lodged besides imposing Rs 210,000 fines on the violators.

To a question he said, Chakki wheat flour was being supplied at Rs 58 per kg.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar launched a special campaign and took action against profiteers and hoarders while 19 premises were also sealed for violating the orders of the government.

A wholesale dealer of sugar was also arrested in Rawalpindi on hoarding, he added.

Imported sugar was being sold in 33 sahulat bazaars across Rawalpindi district and so far 329 metric tonnes had been sold in these markets, he informed.

Flour was also being sold at government-fixed rates across the district, he said adding, so far, 286,000 bags of flour had been sold in these markets.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Price Muhammad Ali Market All Government Wheat Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death ..

UAQ Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of wife of Abdullah bin Ahmed ..

11 minutes ago
 Mumbai police summons Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s manager i ..

Mumbai police summons Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s manager in drug raid case

16 minutes ago
 France's Le Pen Says Terrorist Attacks Now 'Common ..

France's Le Pen Says Terrorist Attacks Now 'Commonplace' in Light of Cannes Stab ..

3 minutes ago
 Diabetic topic in curriculum on cards, says Dr. Fa ..

Diabetic topic in curriculum on cards, says Dr. Faisal Sultan

3 minutes ago
 JI files petition in SC seeking investigation agai ..

JI files petition in SC seeking investigation against individuals named in Pando ..

3 minutes ago
 Former UN Leader Ban Ki-moon Accuses COP26 of 'Fai ..

Former UN Leader Ban Ki-moon Accuses COP26 of 'Failing the World'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.