DC directs authorities to accelerate action against hoarders, profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the crackdown against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had instructed all the price magistrates to ensure supply of sugar at official rates and take strict action in accordance with the law against those found involved in the hoarding of sugar and other food commodities.

He informed that the district administration had initiated stern action against those who sell sugar at more than the fixed price.

On the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, the district administration conducted 805 raids in different markets of the district to check hoarding and profiteering during current month while 19 shopkeepers were arrested, 24 FIRs were lodged besides imposing Rs 210,000 fines on the violators.

To a question he said, Chakki wheat flour was being supplied at Rs 58 per kg.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar launched a special campaign and took action against profiteers and hoarders while 19 premises were also sealed for violating the orders of the government.

A wholesale dealer of sugar was also arrested in Rawalpindi on hoarding, he added.

Imported sugar was being sold in 33 sahulat bazaars across Rawalpindi district and so far 329 metric tonnes had been sold in these markets, he informed.

Flour was also being sold at government-fixed rates across the district, he said adding, so far, 286,000 bags of flour had been sold in these markets.