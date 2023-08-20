DC directs authorities to accelerate anti-encroachment operation to clear city markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing anti-encroachment operation to clear city markets.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC during a visit to Raja Bazaar reviewed the progress in ongoing grand anti-encroachment operation launched to clear the city's commercial areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Nabeel Riaz Sindhu, AC City Zanira Aftab, Municipal Officer Rawalpindi, Imran Ali and other administrative officers who were present on this occasion were directed to accelerate operations to clear city commercial areas, the spokesman said and informed that the operation against encroachments was going on in the adjacent areas of Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, Bara Bazar, Old Vegetable Market and other areas.

The decision to clear the encroachments from commercial areas was made at a meeting held with the representatives of the business community, he said.

Before the anti-encroachment operation, all the shopkeepers were also issued notices, he informed.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against those found involved in encroachments particularly in such areas where the encroachments were removed, he added.

