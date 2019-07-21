UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Authorities To Accelerate Pace Of Work Under 'Glorious Rwp' Project

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:40 PM

DC directs authorities to accelerate pace of work under 'Glorious Rwp' Project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate pace of work under 'Glorious Rawalpindi' project to complete it within shortest possible time and made all out efforts to develop Rawalpindi City on pattern of Islamabad.

He also asked for beautifying Murree Road and Rashid Minhas Road on priority.

He ordered the officers concerned to visit both the roads and ensure repair work of the roads, lighting, cleanliness, drainage system and beautification work.

The DC said, the Punjab government had formed a Task Force for revival of the city's beauty under 'Glorious Rawalpindi' project.

He said, different proposals for removal of encroachments, establishment of food street, construction of Lai Expressway, shifting of whole sale markets, waste management and project for better flow of traffic were being considered by the administration.

He directed the officers to further uplift Green belts of the roads and the medians.

He said, "We are making efforts for beautification of the city under 'Glorious Rawalpindi' project." Under the project, the beautification of all entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured.

Joint efforts were being made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a model town, he added.

