DC directs authorities to complete all arrangements for cantt local bodies elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for cantonment board local bodies elections to be held on September 12.

Chairing a meeting held here to review preparations for cantonment board elections 2021, he directed the district administration officers to finalize all the arrangements including security.

He said that the district administration had offered unconditional support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for upcoming local government elections.

He informed that there were five cantonment boards in Rawalpindi district where the registered voters are about 700,000.

As many as 583 polling stations were being set up for September 12 elections for which 350 buildings would be used, he said adding, besides all the arrangements, additional security of the polling station would also be ensured. Regional Transport Authority, Rawalpindi had also arranged vehicles to facilitate the election staff, he added.

He directed the authorities to determine the responsibilities of all the departments concerned and a follow up meeting should also be organized during next week to get updates about all the arrangements from all the departments.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (r) Qasim Ijaz, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority Rashid Ali, District Election Officer Muhammad Salman, Shaheen Khan and other officers concerned.

The DC said that transparent conduct of local bodies elections was essential for the security and development of the country. Therefore, it was more a social responsibility than a professional one to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) effectively.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure that the continuity of democracy was strengthened as a result of these elections, he said while issuing instructions to the Assistant Commissioners and Municipal Officers.

All possible steps should be taken to ensure that the Code of Conduct issued by ECP for transparent and impartial elections was implemented in letter and spirit, he added.