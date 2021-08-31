UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Authorities To Complete All Arrangements For Cantt Local Bodies Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:43 PM

DC directs authorities to complete all arrangements for cantt local bodies elections

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for cantonment board local bodies elections to be held on September 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for cantonment board local bodies elections to be held on September 12.

Chairing a meeting held here to review preparations for cantonment board elections 2021, he directed the district administration officers to finalize all the arrangements including security.

He said that the district administration had offered unconditional support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for upcoming local government elections.

He informed that there were five cantonment boards in Rawalpindi district where the registered voters are about 700,000.

As many as 583 polling stations were being set up for September 12 elections for which 350 buildings would be used, he said adding, besides all the arrangements, additional security of the polling station would also be ensured. Regional Transport Authority, Rawalpindi had also arranged vehicles to facilitate the election staff, he added.

He directed the authorities to determine the responsibilities of all the departments concerned and a follow up meeting should also be organized during next week to get updates about all the arrangements from all the departments.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (r) Qasim Ijaz, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority Rashid Ali, District Election Officer Muhammad Salman, Shaheen Khan and other officers concerned.

The DC said that transparent conduct of local bodies elections was essential for the security and development of the country. Therefore, it was more a social responsibility than a professional one to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) effectively.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure that the continuity of democracy was strengthened as a result of these elections, he said while issuing instructions to the Assistant Commissioners and Municipal Officers.

All possible steps should be taken to ensure that the Code of Conduct issued by ECP for transparent and impartial elections was implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vehicles Rashid Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali September All From Government

Recent Stories

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

15 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to 'Tone Down ..

Lavrov Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' to Ensure Karabakh R ..

8 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 35 more lives, infects 932 others

Covid-19 claims 35 more lives, infects 932 others

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Space Agency to Sign Cooperation Agreeme ..

Ukrainian Space Agency to Sign Cooperation Agreement With NASA - Kiev

8 minutes ago
 CTD personnel kill 11 militants of Daesh in Mastun ..

CTD personnel kill 11 militants of Daesh in Mastung encounter

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.