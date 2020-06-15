UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Authorities To Complete De-silting Work Of Nullah Leh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt. (Retd) Anwarul Haq on Monday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate cleanliness work of Nullah Leh and complete the task to ensure smooth flow of water during Monsoon rains.

The DC said this during his visit to different city areas and inspected cleanliness work of Nullah Leh.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Raja Shoukat Mahmood briefed the DC about the dredging and de-silting work.

He said that mud and garbage being removed from Nullah Leh was being shifted out of city area.

DC directed the authorities to make arrangements to clean other nullahs of the town within shortest possible time so that the residents particularly living in low lying areas could be protected from flooding during Monsoon season.

