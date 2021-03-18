DC directs authorities to ensure implementation on corona SOPs in 15 hotspot areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Capt. (Retd) Anwarul Haq has directed the authorities concerned including Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to ensure implementation on coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to control spread of COVID-19 particularly in 15 hotspot areas of the district where smart lockdown had been imposed.

He instructed the officers concerned to remain on the frontline to fulfill their official responsibilities and make all out efforts to ensure implementation on the SOPs.

Punjab government had directed the administration of Rawalpindi district to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of COVID-19 particularly in 15 hotspot areas of the district.

According to a district administration spokesman, 15 hotspot areas of the district including Sadiqabad, Street No. 27, Allama Iqbal Colony, CB 1231, near Qasar-e-Abu Talib, Azizabad, Dhoke Paracha, Sadiqabad, Street No.02, to 07, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Misrial Road, Gulraiz Housing Scheme, Phase-5, Lalazar, Tulsa Road, Street No. 24, 36 & 39, Muhallah Amirpura, Bahria Town, Phase-8 (All), Satellite Town, Block-A, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Sector 2 & 4 of Rawalpindi, Lehtrar area of Kotli Sattian and Lalarukh, an area of Taxila are under restrictions to ensure public health and protect lives of the citizens.

On the orders of the Punjab government, there is 'controlled entry and exit' in the hotspot areas of COVID-19 till March 23.

All the markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) will remain closed in these areas. There will also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds of social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas. Grocery stores, general/karyana stores, atta chakkis, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps are exempted and allowed to remain open during 9 am to 7 pm, seven days a week.

All medical services and pharmacies/medical stores, laboratories and collection points, hospitals, clinics and bakeries are also be allowed to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Milk shops, chicken and meat/fish shops will remain opened during 7 am to 7 pm, seven days a week.

According to the DC, "Last time, the administration got good response of 'smart lockdown' and coronavirus cases came down in the areas where smart lockdown was imposed." He had appealed the people to cooperate with the district administration and advised the citizens to wear face mask to avoid coronavirus.

He had warned imposition of smart lockdown in several other areas of Rawalpindi in coming days. The administration with the help of police installed barricades and barbed wires in these localities.

According to local administration, police had taken charge of the areas to ensure the safety and security of the public.

The local administration along with police was making announcements through loudspeakers insisting public to stay at homes otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Police had also launched an operation to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs.

The shopkeepers were also being arrested over violation of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

A police spokesman said that district administration and police team conducted surprise checking at Masrial Road and found violation of corona SOPs.

The shops of the violators were sealed while two persons namely Rehman and Hadayatullah who resisted and refused to follow the SOP were sent behind the bars. Westridge police registered a case against them.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police would make all out efforts to ensure implementation on the directives of the Punjab Government to control spread of COVID-19. He said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

