DC directs authorities to ensure official rates at shops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure enforcement of the government notified rates at shops.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC chaired a meeting and reviewed the performance of the Price Control Magistrates.

He instructed the officers to ensure display of the rate lists at the shops and make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

The DC said that the performance of price control magistrates would be reviewed on weekly basis.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district administration had imposed fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 million on profiteers and hoarders during January.

The district administration was conducting raids on daily basis in seven tehsils of the district to control profiteering and hoarding.

He said that total 30,853 raids were conducted this month and fines amounting to Rs 1,426,500 were imposed on the rules violators besides arresting several profiteers and hoarders.

He said strict measures were being taken against profiteers and hoarders.

The spokesman informed that several profiteers and hoarders were also sent behind the bars in the district during special campaign launched this month against the violators.

The Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to continue their raids particularly to control the prices of food items and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators.

