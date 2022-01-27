UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Authorities To Ensure Official Rates At Shops

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 07:54 PM

DC directs authorities to ensure official rates at shops

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure enforcement of the government notified rates at shops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure enforcement of the government notified rates at shops.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC chaired a meeting and reviewed the performance of the Price Control Magistrates.

He instructed the officers to ensure display of the rate lists at the shops and make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

The DC said that the performance of price control magistrates would be reviewed on weekly basis.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district administration had imposed fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 million on profiteers and hoarders during January.

The district administration was conducting raids on daily basis in seven tehsils of the district to control profiteering and hoarding.

He said that total 30,853 raids were conducted this month and fines amounting to Rs 1,426,500 were imposed on the rules violators besides arresting several profiteers and hoarders.

He said strict measures were being taken against profiteers and hoarders.

The spokesman informed that several profiteers and hoarders were also sent behind the bars in the district during special campaign launched this month against the violators.

The Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to continue their raids particularly to control the prices of food items and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators.

395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Price January Government Million

Recent Stories

1,285 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

1,285 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

1 minute ago
 Junior National Tennis Championship to get underwa ..

Junior National Tennis Championship to get underway

1 minute ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: MPEG LA, LLC

Press Release from Business Wire: MPEG LA, LLC

1 minute ago
 Colourful Kenyan football fan hacked to death

Colourful Kenyan football fan hacked to death

1 minute ago
 EU clears Facebook buyout of Kustomer

EU clears Facebook buyout of Kustomer

5 minutes ago
 Burkina's new junta holds talks on eve of key summ ..

Burkina's new junta holds talks on eve of key summit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>