DC Directs Authorities To Finalize Foolproof Arrangements For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC directs authorities to finalize foolproof arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Thursday directed the authorities concerned to finalize arrangements for the security of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a meeting held here to review the arrangements for the Chehlum.

The DC expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being made in connection with the Chehlum.

He said that the manner in which peace and order ensured in the city during Muharram, should be replicated during Chehlum.

The district administration is making security arrangements foolproof in order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and ensure protection of the lives and properties of the citizens.

He directed the authorities that a list of all the departments for security clearance should be sent to the DC office within next two days.

For monitoring of Chehlum route, a control room will be set up in the TMA office by September 25 where a focal person of each the department concerned will be on duty.

With all these measures, religious scholars need to play a special role in this regard so as to create a substance of patience and tolerance in the people and provide a safe environment to the people while fostering an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt. (R) Qasim Ijaz, CEO, Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal, Managing Director, Rawalpindi and Waste Management Company, Civil Defense Officer, Talib Khan, District Khatib, Iqbal Rizvi, officers of Rescue 1122, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and Municipal Committees from different tehsils.

The DC further directed the officers of MCR and the Municipal Committees of different tehsils to make the street lights functional for the routes of the Chehlum processions and Majalis besides installing CCTV cameras in time.

He also instructed the officers of WASA and RWMC to ensure cleanliness and water supply on the procession routes.

The DC said that special tight security arrangements for Chehlum processions were being made by the district administration and police.

Routes and schedule of processions and Majalis should be observed, he said adding, the use of loudspeakers should also be banned and those who make hate speech should not be invited under any circumstances so that no untoward incident could occur.

