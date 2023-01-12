DC directs authorities to take action against hoarders, profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Shoaib Ali has directed the authorities concerned including Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the district to take strict action against the law against hoarders and profiteers.

According to a district administration spokesman, AC Gujar Khan visited New Pak Flour Mill and checked the wheat stocks and records.

The record of the mill was properly maintained, he said adding, revenue field staff and price magistrates were also deputed to supervise wheat grinding as per quota and delivery of wheat bags to market as per ratio.

He informed me that the ACs were also carrying out price-checking activity in different areas and fines were being imposed on profiteers, hoarders and shopkeepers not displaying the price lists. The hoarders and profiteers were also being sent behind the bars, he added.

He said that Rawalpindi District Food Department had set up 74 wheat flour sale points in different areas of the district to facilitate the citizens and ensure a regular supply of flour at subsidized rates.

Earlier, 60 wheat flour sale points were set up by the administration while on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, the number of the sale points was enhanced to 74 in different areas of Rawalpindi including city, Cantt and Saddar.

He informed that all the flour mills of the district were directed to supply 500 subsidized wheat flour bags weighing 10 kg to the citizens daily.

The administration was ensuring the supply of nearly 37,000 wheat flour bags on daily basis in various markets and bazaars across the district.

He said the district administration teams were also monitoring the supply of wheat flour and action by the law was being taken against the violators of the order.

In line with the directives of the district administration, the food department had launched a crackdown on flour mills for not providing the required quota, he added.

"The food department will take action against hoarders and those involved in the cartelisation of wheat causing a price hike as we have a surplus of agricultural commodities in the Rawalpindi division," he added.

He said there was no flour shortage in the district, adding an ample quantity of flour was available at all sale points.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids and taking action by the law against the rules violators.

