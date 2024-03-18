DC directs authorities to take strict action against profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers.

The Price Magistrates should make all-out efforts to implement the official rate lists and ensure the rate lists of the essential items must be displayed on the shops, he instructed.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the profiteers, Hassan Waqar Cheema said adding, the violation of the official rates would not be allowed.

Fines amounting to over Rs 4.7 million were imposed on the wholesalers found indulged in profiteering in Rawalpindi during March, the DC said and added that more than 300 wholesalers were also sent behind the bars.

Hassan Waqar informed that the district administration had increased the number of the price magistrates which helped ensuring the implementation of the fixed prices of essential commodities.

Rawalpindi district administration was striving to ensure provision of the essential commodities to the citizens at fixed rates, he added.