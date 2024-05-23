DC directs authorities to take strict action against encroachers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachers.

During a visit to Raja Bazaar Tyre Market, the DC inspected the newly constructed road and said that strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against encroachers.

The DC during a visit to district headquarters hospital inspected the emergency ward and inquired about the provision of medical facilities and free medicines to the patients in the ward.

The DC also inspected the ward set up for heat wave patients at the DHQ. He directed the authorities to arrange best possible medical treatment facilities for the patients. Special attention should be given to the waiting area and provision of clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants, he instructed.

The DC was informed that there was no heat wave patient in the hospital.

Later, the DC also visited Gawalmandi Bridge area and inspected Rescue-1122 mock exercise conducted to check preparedness to deal with flood situation during monsoon season.

Hasan Waqar Cheema instructed the officials that all the equipment should be kept in working condition so that in case of emergency, quick response could be given.

The DC directed the AC City to fix all the lights of Nulla Lai bridge within three days.

On this occasion, he instructed the officers concerned to arrange disposal and cleaning of the garbage collected on the side of Gawalmandi bridge by the business community.

The DC also directed the Rawalpindi Waste Management officials to pick up the garbage on a daily basis and the area should be clean properly. He warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.